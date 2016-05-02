Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Politics
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Dogs enjoy dip at College Hill pool
Top Stories
Federal program suggests keeping house at 78 degrees
Kansas native raises money to save Old Quindaro Museum
Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives
Records: Epstein signed will 2 days before jailhouse suicide
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Lopez, Dini HRs carry Royals past skidding Orioles 5-4
Top Stories
Alcohol sales, new Hawk Walk, tailgate service among KU football gameday improvements
Top Stories
Former Royals OF Billy Hamilton claimed off waivers by Braves
Royals announce 2020 Spring Training schedule
Another first for Clemson: No. 1 in AP preseason Top 25
Jack Whitaker, Hall of Fame sports broadcaster, dies at 95
Community
Community Calendar
Summer Road Trip
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Steven Barnes
Second of 2 Kansas county jail inmates recaptured
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather