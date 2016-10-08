Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Politics
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Sedgwick County residents hope groundwater flooding meeting will deliver long-term solutions
Top Stories
Do you have what it takes to be a roaster at Wichita’s Nifty Nut House?
Teenager arrested as suspect in Dodge City School threat investigation
Rolla offers free rent to help fill teaching positions
Kansas law enforcement has field day with hemp experts
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Competitive Drive: Wichita Society Basketball team strives for success
Top Stories
AP source: Chiefs add CB Mo Claiborne on 1-year deal
Top Stories
White Sox, Yankees to play at ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2020
Red Sox, Royals postponed by rain tied 4-4 in 10th
Royals speedy Hamilton has back-to-back plays overturned
It is now win or go home at the NBC World Series
Community
Community Calendar
Summer Road Trip
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Tomas Martinez-maldonado
Man who was deported 10 times faces Kansas rape charge
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Do you have what it takes to be a roaster at Wichita’s Nifty Nut House?
Teachman’s Take: Rain and shower pattern repeats itself
Czech Capital of Kansas keeps heritage alive
Teenager arrested as suspect in Dodge City School threat investigation
Man details cattle deal involving missing Wisconsin brothers
White Sox, Yankees to play at ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2020