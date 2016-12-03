Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Politics
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Salina pharmacist sentenced for diverting prescription drugs containing opioids
Top Stories
Customer dies in shootout at Kansas City Wendy’s
Singing donkey goes viral
Flash flooding after heavy rain in eastern Kansas
Infant sleepers recalled after deaths linked to using products
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Former Shocker Ron Baker inks one-year deal in Russia
Top Stories
Lady Shockers to Compete in 2019 Puerto Rico Coqui Classic
Top Stories
Former Jayhawk Frank Mason III hosts third annual basketball camp in Wichita
Tigers Top MIAA Coaches Poll; Second in Media Poll
Galvis, Bichette lead Blue Jays over Royals 4-1 for sweep
316 Elite coach swings for the history books
Community
Community Calendar
Summer Road Trip
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Warehouse
Mourning, memorials amid probe into fatal warehouse fire
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Customer dies in shootout at Kansas City Wendy’s
Report: Driver in crash that killed bikers was high on drugs
Flash flooding after heavy rain in eastern Kansas
Auto theft crimes are down in Wichita
Kansas farmer to be featured on Shark Week