Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
State parks take financial hit in flooding aftermath
Top Stories
E-Scooter pilot program sparks conversation about privately owned scooters, other motorized vehicles
Concerned citizens urging school board to be LGBTQ-friendly
Woman arrested in case of missing 2-year-old; girl found safe Monday
2 Kansans featured on American Ninja Warrior
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Community
Community Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Wichita Police Department
Chief Ramsay shares department’s efforts to reduce violent crimes, at NAACP meeting
27-year-old Wichita man arrested on suspicion of robbery and other charges
Wichita police chief: ‘Cops have a tough job, and I want to advocate for them’
Law enforcement agencies take several steps to deal with staffing shortages
‘People don’t deserve to die like that’: Teens react to new WPD gang prevention video
More Wichita Police Department Headlines
2 men arrested after ramming Wichita police car
Man in serious condition following shooting in Wichita’s Planeview neighborhood
Woman robbed of wedding ring, more than $8,000 in northeast Wichita
Update: Suspect booked for first-degree murder in south Wichita stabbing
New positions for Wichita Police Department could delay funds for other city projects
Wichita police see increase in cases, not enough detectives to meet the demand
Court document provides details about alleged sexual assault
Wichita police talk motorcycle unit safety
Victim’s family wants answers as shooting deaths rise in Wichita
Police, volunteers still searching parks for Lucas Hernandez
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather