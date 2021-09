Ataque cerca del río Arkansas en Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced a new initiative on Wednesday during her tour at Wesley's Children's Hospital. Kelly says the 'Safer Classrooms Workgroup' was created to protect Kansas students, teachers, and staff from the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The Safer Classrooms Workgroup will be composed of pediatricians, family physicians, school nurses, pharmacists, school psychologists, and other health professionals. They will meet weekly to highlight the spread of COVID with educators, parents, and advocates about their experiences as schools work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.