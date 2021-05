Centro de vacunación cambia de horario: Vacunas contra el COVID-19 disponibles

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) - A southwest Kansas elementary school is shutting down, but it’s not the end of the road for the school’s future. The district has plans to transition the school as a learning center for students in need.

Wilroads Gardens is a small community southeast of Dodge City. In a 5 to 2 decision the Dodge City School District Board of Education voted in favor of repurposing the community’s elementary school. The decision will move more than 100 K-5 students to nearby Sunnyside Elementary, 5 and ½ miles away. Teachers will be relocated there as well.