Choque fatal deja a dos personas muertas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its coronavirus data to show ten more cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Kansas. Cases of the variant more than doubled, from nine on Monday to 19 on Wednesday. Cases of the delta variant climbed by 308.

The KDHE also reports 34 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 6,950. One of the recently added deaths was a person in the 18-24 age group.