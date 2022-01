Clausuran las escuelas en el condado Kiowa para el distrito USD 422

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Jan. 18, around 3:40 a.m., officers of the Garden City Police Department (GCPD) were dispatched to 950 N. Jennie Barker for an aggravated robbery.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown man dressed in black and wearing a black ski mask approached his vehicle and tapped on the driver's side window with a knife, demanding that the victim give him everything he had. The victim complied. He rolled down the window and gave him an undisclosed amount of money.