WICHITA, Kan. (TELEMUNDO KANSAS)–El concejo municipal de Wichita tuvo varios distritos con escaños abiertos en esta elección.
Distrito 2
The candidates running for the District 2 council member position were Becky Tuttle, Marcey Gregory and Hatim Zeineddine.
Con un total de 11,897 votos emitidos, Becky Tuttle ganó las elecciones con 7,551 votos. Marcey Gregory obtuvo 3,808 votos y Hatim Zeineddine obtuvo 497 votos. Hubo 41 votos por escrito.
Distrito 4
Los candidatos que se postularon para el puesto del Distrito 4 fueron Dalton Glasscock y Judy Pierce.
Con un total de 7,760 votos emitidos, Dalton Glasscock ganó las elecciones con 4,793 votos. Judy Pierce obtuvo 2,932 votos. Hubo 35 votos por escrito.
Distrito 5
Los candidatos que se postularon para el puesto de miembro del consejo del Distrito 5 fueron J.V. Johnston, Ben Taylor y Gary Bond.
Con un total de 13,800 votos, J.V. Jhonston ganó las elecciones con 7,591 votos. Gary W. Bond obtuvo 3,407 votos y Ben Taylor obtuvo 2,755 votos. Hubo 47 escritos en total.