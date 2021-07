Coronavirus en Kansas: La mitad de los nuevos casos de la variante delta están en el condado Sedgwick

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay is one of seven finalists announced by the Austin, Texas Police Department for the job of the city's chief of police. The search included 46 applications, KXAN-TV reports.

The next police chief would be in charge of over 1,809 sworn officers and 734 non-sworn professional staff, the City of Austin says. Additionally, the chief will have a budget of $240.8 million to work with for the 2020-21 fiscal year.