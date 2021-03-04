Gov. Kelly: Meatpacking workers to get high priority in vaccine rollout plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that in the state’s vaccine rollout plans — meatpacking workers will take a higher priority getting vaccinated.

Governor Kelly stated that Kansas counties housing meatpacking plants will get COVID-19 vaccine doses designated for them, and meatpacking workers who choose to be vaccinated will have the opportunity to do so by the end of next week.

The governor highlighted Kansas’ Latino and Hispanic population who predominantly work at the meatpacking plants and have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout this pandemic, meatpacking plant workers have stepped up to successfully maintain the food supply chain,” Governor Kelly said. “We owe them our gratitude for keeping food on the shelves and on the plates of families across our state, our nation, and the world.”

The governor’s office said KDHE is coordinating this approach with local health departments and directly with the meatpacking plants.

Meatpacking plants have been the state’s third-largest source of COVID-19 outbreaks, topped only by long-term care facilities and correctional centers.