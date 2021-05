WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- After months of anticipation, people who reserved one of the 13,000 tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway this year, will find out who gets the keys to the home Wednesday evening.

Severe weather is preventing us from showing the drawings live on KSN News at 5 and 6. If so, we will livestream the drawings here on KSN.com.