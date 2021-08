WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Annual cicadas are no stranger to Kansas. They typically emerge between July and September. It is the warm weather this time of year that makes them come out of hiding. When you start to see and hear them, you know that the soil is warm enough for them to emerge. A soil temperature of around 64-degrees is preferred.

Most of us have heard the cicadas singing, or what some might call that loud annoying buzz. Hot and humid weather is when their mating call seems constant because that is the weather they like during the mating stage. If it is too hot or too cold, the cicadas either will not sing or will just add some pauses to their song.