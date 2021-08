Día 17: Juegos Olímpicos Tokyo 2020

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Emporia Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday that after a four-day investigation into a Hit and Run incident involving a bicyclist and subsequent kidnapping, detectives with the department have arrested two women from Emporia.

Analyse Tamez, 26 and Mariah Lopez, 27 were arrested Friday afternoon and booked into the Lyon County Detention Center on suspected kidnapping charges.