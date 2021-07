WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Researchers have discovered a new species at McPherson lake. The rusty crayfish is considered an invasive species. Although they have affected the waters of some of our neighboring states, it's the first time in history we see them in Kansas.

“Because this is the first population of rusty crayfish in Kansas, we don't really know exactly what to expect,” said Chris Steffen, the Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator at Kansas Wildlife and Parks.