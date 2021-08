Distribución de la tercera vacuna contra el COVID-19 será disponible en el condado Sedgwick

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – A Wichita man that has been in an Oklahoma hospital for months is begging people to get the coronavirus vaccine. He chose not to. His wife said that choice could be the difference between him living and dying.

That man's wife said her 43-year-old husband was healthy. He ran several times a week. Now, he is awaiting a double lung transplant. He said this could have been avoided had he just gotten the COVID vaccine.