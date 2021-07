WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several area health officials say they have been seeing more sick children than normal for this time of year, and they believe a big part is because many of them are too young for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"You don't want to worry if you child is one of the ones who has a severe reaction to getting COVID," said Sedgwick County Health Director, Adrienne Byrne. "That's another reason why it's important for people to get vaccinated, is because some people don't have a choice."