Dos sospechosos bajo custodia en Salina tras un tiroteo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Drivers who are headed northbound on I-135 by Hartman Arena and Crosswinds Casino may have to take a slight detour, depending on the time of day.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says workers need to repair the bridge at 77th Street North. The work is expected to start Thursday, Aug. 26, and last for nine days. Workers should finish it on or before September 3.