El CDC y WhatsApp lanzan un chat en español para informar sobre la vacuna contra el Covid-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A blood shortage, and an employee shortage. The Red Cross says its blood supply is reaching severe levels.

The Red Cross in Wichita says it distributed 75,000 more units of blood than it expected last month. While it needs more needles in arms, it also needs more people to help donors. They held a job fair today with mass interviews looking for any phlebotomists it can find.