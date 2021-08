El director de salud del condado Sedgwick recomienda el uso de cubrebocas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge answered back from a tough loss last night by routing the Midland RockHounds, 11-4, in game four of the series. Trey Cabbage tallied 5 RBIs on the night to backup Chris Vallimont’s strong outing.

Wichita flipped the script from last night as they were the ones to score four in their first plate appearances tonight. Trey Cabbage started the scoring out by singling home Austin Martin from second on a soft ground ball through the left side. Jermaine Palacios then followed up Cabbage with an RBI single of his own, scoring Spencer Steer from second and putting runners at the corners. Andrew Bechtold then brought both Cabbage and Palacios home with a stinger to the right center field wall. Bechtold plated his 32nd and 33rd RBIs of the season and Wichita found themselves ahead 4-0 early on.