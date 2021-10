Escasez de alimentos al sur de Wichita

TOPEKA (KSNT) -- National preparations are underway as the White House and pediatricians eagerly await the authorization of Pfizer's vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

According to a spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are about 265,000 Kansans eligible in this age group. However, the state will not be disclosing plans for vaccinating this age group right now, as they await final authorization.