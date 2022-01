Escuelas públicas de Wichita cierran tres escuelas primarias

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a monster game as Kansas City defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers to advance to the AFC Divisional Round.

According to the NFL, Kelce is the first player in NFL history to throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown and have more than 100 receiving yards in a single playoff game. The touchdown also adds his name to an exclusive list of players who have completed a touchdown pass in a playoff game.