Evite quemaduras severas: Manténgase a salvo durante el 4 de julio

A Flood Watch is in effect until 7 PM Tuesday for portions of southcentral and eastern Kansas. Barton and Lincoln counties are under an Areal Flood WARNING as multiple inches of rain has fallen in a short amount of time. Low-lying areas could see flooding. The ground is already saturated from rainfall from late last week. Any new rainfall accumulation will cause levels on streams, creeks and rivers to rise.

It will be unsettled the remainder of the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms.