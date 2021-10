Fútbol de Salón: Reviviendo los tiempos de los Wichita Wings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The high school cross country season regional races are on Saturday, those top finishers qualify for the State meet next weekend. Bishop Carroll senior Hope Jackson has high hopes to win State for the third straight season.

"Now I think I've matured a lot more. I've learned a lot more about the sport, a lot more about running, a lot more about myself and what I can handle and how to pace myself," said Jackson as her prep cross country career is nearing the finish line.