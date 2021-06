Giselle Blondet reveló que su hija mayor ‘sufrió un ataque al corazón’ luego de convertirse en mamá

Already a warm start to the day with temperatures quickly climbing to that 80 degree mark. You'll also note it is humid out there. Our dew points will sit in the 60s and lower 70s today which means this intense humidity sticks around for Tuesday but also ramps up even more for the rest of the week.

Highs sit in the upper 80s for South Central Kansas today and likely reach 90 for many out west. We are expecting a partly cloudy sky, with more sunshine across SW and NW Kansas. We have the very slight chance for another pop-up shower or two this afternoon during peak heating. Most will stay dry and this activity looks confined to Southeast Kansas. These will fall apart by sunset.