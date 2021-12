Incrementa el índice de positividad de COVID-19 en el condado Sedgwick

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) released their 'Christmas Weekend Holiday Activity Report on Wednesday.' The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26.

The KHP notes that they worked on a total of four crashes. Two were non-DUI-related fatal crashes, and two were non-DUI-related fatalities.