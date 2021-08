Incrementa la población hispana el Kansas

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Nexstar Media Wire) -- AEG Presents said it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for anyone who attends or works one of its concerts, events, or festivals. The company announced the decision Thursday, as cases of the delta variant surge across the country.

The policy impacts a number of venues, including Arvest Bank Theater at the Midland in Kansas City, Bluebird Theater in Denver, The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, The Theater at Resorts World in Las Vegas, and dozens of others.