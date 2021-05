Incrementan las ventas en florería de Wichita

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Border Report) -- As he made his way north from Honduras last month, Luis had to carry his disabled 9-year-old daughter Dayana for most of the 9-day journey.

She weighs about 66 pounds and she was born with spina bifida, which affects her ability to walk and hold herself up. She suffers from convulsions, has a catheter, and other ailments, including fluid in the brain, and is in need of surgery, which is why the family made the decision for Luis and Dayana to try to migrate to the United States.