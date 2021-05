WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced their continued partnership with Visit Hutch and Hutch Rec to bring five days of the 2021 NBC World Series back to Hobart-Detter Field. The dates of play in Hutchinson are August 4-8.

The 2021 World Series will feature 16 teams from across the country with all teams playing their first games in Hutchinson. Each day in Hutchinson will feature four games. The last half of the World Series will be played at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita.