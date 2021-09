La Cápsula: Noticias de la semana

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Kansas is no stranger to the impacts of severe weather. Since we are landlocked, we are shielded from the initial hit of tropical systems, whether it is a tropical storm or a hurricane, making landfall. Storm surge, high winds, tornadoes and flooding are all threats that accompany these tropical systems that coastal states must face each year. Landlocked states, however, are not immune to the remnants of these tropical systems. In Kansas, our primary concern is heavy rainfall which could ultimately lead to localized areas of flooding.

Feeling the effects from these tropical systems from either the Pacific or Atlantic Basin has a lot to do with our upper-level jet stream, which acts to steer these disturbances one way or another. As seasons change throughout the hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30, our jet stream will see shifts that can influence when we could be affected here in Kansas. Understanding these shifts in the jet stream, where these storms typically originate and track due to the upper-level steering pattern, is important. For this discussion, we will focus on the Atlantic Basin. But, know that tropical storms and hurricanes that form in the eastern tropical Pacific can also bring remnant moisture inland to the Desert Southwest.