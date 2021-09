SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) -- A homicide investigation in Salina started with an unusual report from a family. Police say a family showed up at the jail Friday to report that a family member, 27-year-old Manuel Medina-Castro, had borrowed a car and returned it with a significant amount of what appeared to be blood. The family also said there was a spent shell casing in the car.

Police say Manuel Medina-Castro was with the family as they reported the information at the jail.