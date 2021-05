La comunidad ayuda el pueblo de Selden tras el tornado del lunes

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Non-profits say it's been a long year of getting through the pandemic without as many donations from before. Yet, fundraising events are returning, and many organizations are seeing the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

"2020 was the most unusual year that I have ever experienced. We learned a lot from it, there are some things we don't want to go back and repeat again," said Ericka Goering, the marketing director of the Kansas Humane Society.