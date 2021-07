La Superintendente presenta el Plan Operativo y de Seguridad 2021-22

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- If it seems like there has been more gun violence in Wichita this year, you are right. The Wichita Police Department says incidents where firearms are displayed, and road rage incidents where guns are pointed and aimed are up about 24% over this time last year. (See chart below)

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says a good example of how easily it can happen occurred just a couple of days ago. He said two cars backed into each other in a parking lot, and one of the people involved got out of the car with a handgun at his side. Witnesses talked him into putting it away.