Las escuelas públicas de Wichita estarán ofreciendo una clínica de vacunación

TOPEKA (KSNT) — As Kansas lawmakers consider coming back early for a special session to challenge President Biden's federal coronavirus vaccine mandate, Reeves Oyster, a spokesperson for Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's office, told KSNT's Kansas Capitol Bureau in a statement Wednesday that the governor is exploring solutions for the state as well.

While it's unclear if the governor will approve of the special session or proposed legislation, she has been outspoken against the federal vaccine mandate.