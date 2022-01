Presentando los toques artísticos del nuevo Centro Comunitario Evergreen

NORMAN, OK. (KSNW) - If Taylor Robertson is in a gym, she's in her range to hit a three point shot. The McPherson native leads the Big 12 with over 60 made three pointers through 14 games this season. Averaging four makes per contest for Oklahoma.

"I shoot a ton. I probably get up about 300 a day. 300 shots a day, 300 makes," said Robertson about her practice habits.