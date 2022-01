Tres miembros del consejo educativo de Wichita deciden no utilizar cubrebocas durante ceremonia de inauguración

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau has canceled its 124th Annual Meeting. Jeanine McKenna, president and CEO of the Chamber, said it was a difficult decision to make.

“We had every intention of holding the meeting on Friday, January 21," she said. "However, in watching the number of COVID cases increase at an alarming level, participating in Lyon County Health meetings and the special meeting by the Lyon County Commission, and noting how many of our member businesses have reached out to us, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our event."