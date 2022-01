No habrá cargos en el caso de Cedric Lofton

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Kansas continues to climb in the number of coronavirus cases statewide. In the past four days, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports an increase of 39,326 people testing positive for the coronavirus. It doesn't include at-home tests.

Since last Wednesday, Kansas samples show 155 more tested positive for the omicron variant, while 74 were the delta variant. The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants.