WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Kansas congressmen are responding after, the government believes, ISIS-K, a splinter group of the terrorist group ISIS, sent two suicide bombers and gunmen to attack crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday.

At least 12 U.S. service members were killed in the Afghanistan bombings, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic. Fifteen military members were injured, said Marine General Kenneth McKenzie Jr.