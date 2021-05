Nuevo programa académico permite que estudiantes asistan a la universidad sin costo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new Wichita organization, Alce Su Voz, is working to create a law that will demand healthcare interpreters to complete 40 hours of training before disseminating important information to non-English speaking patients.

"We aim to amplify the voices of Spanish speaking patients and families and healthcare providers and that's why we're called 'Alce Su Voz', 'Raise Your Voice' so that policymakers can understand the issues that people have with language barriers in health care," said Rachel Showstack, President of Alce Su Voz.