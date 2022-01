Nuevos protocolos de salud para el distrito USD 259

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The state is offering new evidence of why health care workers say they are overwhelmed in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus jumped by 22,240 in just two days. This is the first time Kansas has reported a jump of over 20,000 since the pandemic began.

The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Since Monday, 94 samples tested positive for the omicron variant, while 18 are the delta variant.