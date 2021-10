Paseo para apoyar la lucha contra el cáncer de seno

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas schools received about $1.4 billion in federal relief money. On Tuesday, Kansas school board members voted to allocate roughly $15 million to school districts to training teachers in literacy and math, two areas that faced setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the state received about $831 million in federal relief money, allocating about 90% directly to school districts for tools to help prepare and respond to the virus. The state set aside the other 10% and half of those remaining dollars were earmarked to help address learning loss. The $15 million allocated Tuesday was part of the second round of emergency assistance funds for public and non-public schools.