Por los nuestros: Una campaña de vacunación contra el Covid-19 con Claudio “El Emperador” Suárez

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill looked like a done deal for both Democrats and Republicans, but now frustrations are mounting.

This comes as the President says he won't sign the bill unless a separate deal is passed - that includes up to a $6-trillion dollar package with other Democrat programs, including child care and climate change. That measure has no Republican support. Lawmakers say President Biden and his negotiators will need to finalize the agreement.