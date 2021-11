Posada comunitaria: Una representación de nuestra comunidad latina en Wichita

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — With the end of the 2021 college football season on the horizon, some K-State Wildcats have earned awards from Pro Football Focus, as well as spots on their All-Big 12 teams.

Most notably, running back Deuce Vaughn took home Offensive Player of The Year, as well as a spot on the First Team All Big-12 list. Vaughn's 93.0 rushing grade was the best in the conference, and his receiving grade was in the top 10 in the entire country.