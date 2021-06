Recursos para personas en crisis: Brenda Dietzman encuentra su pasión

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Open, a tournament in the Korn Ferry Tour, starts this week. The first tee-off is at 6:55 a.m. Thursday at tee’s one and ten at the Crestview Country Club golf course.

Will Grimmer and Chad Ramey, two of the professional golfers participating, helped with a clinic for children through First Tee Greater Wichita.