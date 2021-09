Reportan escasez de conductores de autobuses escolares en USD 313

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Sedgwick County detention deputies are recovering after the Sheriff's office said an inmate attacked them with a shank. One Colonel is raising alarm and said a staffing shortage and court delays are leading to more violence in the jail.

That colonel said there are more violent criminals in jail than ever before because of delays in court cases. At the same time, the county has more than 85 openings at the jail.