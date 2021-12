Thick clouds in place kept us a bit on the cooler side on Monday. Most afternoon highs made it to the 40s with a few near 50 this afternoon.

Rain chances increase slightly heading into Monday evening through Tuesday morning. The better chances look to lie near the turnpike and east. Anything that does fall this evening should be rather light and spotty. Overnight into early Tuesday is when our rainfall could become a bit more steady. Southeast Kansas looks to secure that best chance. Some of our model guidance is hinting at a quarter of an inch possible, again for parts of southeast Kansas. Wichita could just see some light activity.