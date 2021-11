Resultados de las elecciones locales 2021

As the temperatures turn colder, many outdoor enthusiasts believe that ticks begin to die and they are no longer a concern for the winter season. I decided to look into this theory as my dog, Phog, and I encountered some ticks earlier in October.

Ticks are slow-crawling and wingless parasites that exclusively feed on humans and animals. There are two kinds of ticks, both hard and soft. The hard ticks are the ones to watch for as they pose the greatest risk to humans and animals. Ticks thrive in tall grass, weeds and brushy environments. They crawl onto the vegetation, waiting for a host to rub against it, then latch on to feed.