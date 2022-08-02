|Condado
|Carrera
|Resultado
|Nivel estatal
|Enmienda constitucional determindado el derecho al aborto
|No
|Nivel estatal
|U.S. Senate (Dem)
|Mark Holland
|Nivel estatal
|U.S. Senate (GOP)
|Jerry Moran
|Anderson, Franklin, Johnson, Miami & Wyandotte
|U.S. House Dist 3 (GOP)
|Amanda Adkins
|Nivel estatal
|Governor (Dem)
|Laura Kelly
|Nivel estatal
|Governor (GOP)
|Derek Schmidt
|Nivel estatal
|KS Secretary of State (GOP)
|Scott Schwab
|Nivel estatal
|KS Attorney General (GOP)
|Nivel estatal
|KS Treasurer (GOP)
|Cheyenne, Clark, Clay, Cloud, Decatur, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Gove, Graham, Grant, Gray, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman, Jewell, Kearny, Lane, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Meade, Mitchell, Morton, Norton, Osborne, Ottawa, Phillips, Rawlins, Republic, Rooks, Russell, Scott, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Smith, Stanton, Stevens, Thomas, Trego, Wallace, Washington & Wichita
|KS BoE Dist 5
|Barber, Barton, Comanche, Dickinson, Edwards, Ellsworth, Harvey, Kingman, Kiowa, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Rush, Saline, Sedgwick & Stafford
|KS BoE Dist 7
|Allen, Anderson, Bourbon, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Coffey, Crawford, Elk, Franklin, Greenwood, Labette, Linn, Marion, McPherson, Miami, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson & Woodson
|KS BoE Dist 9
|Chautauqua / Montgomery
|District Court Judge – Dist. 14, Div. 1 (GOP)
|F. William Cullins
|Chautauqua / Montgomery
|District Court Judge – Dist. 14, Div. 4 (GOP)
|Daniel Reynolds
|Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell & Stafford
|Dist Magistrate Judge – Dist. 20, Pos 3 (GOP)
|Crystal Leigh Miner
|Clark, Ford, Gray, Haskell, Hodgeman, Meade, & Seward
|KS Senate Dist 38 (GOP) – Pulled from AP due to uncontested
|Douglas, Franklin, Johnson & Miami
|KS House Dist 5 (GOP)
|Montgomery
|KS House Dist 11 (GOP)
|Johnson
|KS House Dist 14 (Dem)
|Dennis Miller
|Johnson
|KS House Dist 17 (GOP)
|Johnson
|KS House Dist 19 (GOP)
|Johnson
|KS House Dist 30 (Dem)
|Courtney Eiterich
|Wyandotte
|KS House Dist 33 (Dem)
|Wyandotte
|KS House Dist 33 (GOP)
|Wyandotte
|KS House Dist 35 (Dem)
|Marvin Robinson
|Wyandotte
|KS House Dist 35 (GOP)
|Wyandotte
|KS House Dist 36 (Dem)
|Wyandotte
|KS House Dist 36 (GOP)
|Lynn Melton
|Wyandotte
|KS House Dist 37 (Dem)
|Shawnee
|KS House Dist 52 (Dem)
|Shawnee
|KS House Dist 53 (Dem)
|Kirk Haskins
|Shawnee
|KS House Dist 53 (GOP)
|Shawnee
|KS House Dist 55 (Dem)
|Tobias Schlingensiepen
|Franklin
|KS House Dist 59 (GOP)
|Rebecca Schmoe
|Clay, Cloud, Dickinson & Riley
|KS House Dist 64 (GOP)
|Geary, Morris, & Riley
|KS House Dist 68 (GOP)
|Saline
|KS House Dist 69 (Dem)
|Dickinson, Marion & McPherson
|KS House Dist 70 (GOP)
|Coffey, Lyon & Osage
|KS House Dist 76 (GOP)
|Eric Smith
|Johnson
|KS House Dist 78 (GOP)
|Cowley & Sumner
|KS House Dist 79 (Dem)
|Kris Trimmer
|Cowley & Sumner
|KS House Dist 79 (GOP)
|Reno & Sedgwick
|KS House Dist 101 (GOP)
|Cloud, Mitchell, Ottawa & Saline
|KS House Dist 107 (GOP)
|Ellsworth, Lincoln, Osborne, Russell & Smith
|KS House Dist 109 (GOP)
|Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush & Stafford
|KS House Dist 113 (GOP)
|Clark, Edwards, Ford, Gray & Meade
|KS House Dist 115 (GOP)
|Gary White
|Douglas & Johnson
|KS House Dist 117 (GOP)
|Gove, Greeley, Lane, Logan, Ness, Scott, Sheridan, Trego & Wichita
|KS House Dist 118 (GOP)
|Ford
|KS House Dist 119 (GOP)
|Edwards, Finney, Hodgeman, Kearny & Pawnee
|KS House Dist 122 (GOP)
|Finney
|KS House Dist 123 (GOP)
|Barber
|Barber Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Barton
|Barton Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Barton
|Barton Co Comm Dist 4 (GOP)
|Barton
|Barton Co Comm Dist 5 (GOP)
|Butler
|Butler Co Comm Dist 4 (GOP)
|Chase
|Chase Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Rick Robinson
|Clark
|Clark Co Comm Dist 2 (GOP)
|Cloud
|Cloud Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Dickinson
|Dickinson Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Elk
|Elk Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Ellis
|Ellis Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Ellis
|Ellis Co Comm Dist 3 (GOP)
|Finney
|Finney Co Comm Dist 4 (GOP)
|Gove
|Quinter 1% Sales Tax
|Graham
|Graham Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Grant
|Grant Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Grant
|Grant Co Comm Dist 2 (GOP)
|Gray
|Gray Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Greenwood
|Greenwood Co Comm Dist 2 (GOP)
|Greenwood
|Greenwood Co Comm Dist 4 (GOP)
|Hamilton
|Hamilton Co Comm Dist 5 (GOP)
|Harper
|Harper Co Comm Dist. 1 (GOP)
|Brian Waldschmidt
|Harvey
|Harvey Co Treasurer (GOP)
|Amanda L. Hitschmann
|Harvey
|Harvey Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Becky Reimer
|Hodgeman
|Jetmore 1% Sales Tax
|Jewell
|Jewell Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Ed Duskie
|Kearny
|Kearny Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Shannon M. McCormick
|Kingman
|Kingman Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|McPherson
|City of McPherson Sales Tax
|Pratt
|City of Pratt .5% Sales Tax
|Rawlins
|Rawlins Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Reno
|Reno Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Randall Parks
|Reno
|Reno Co Comm Dist 5 (GOP)
|Don Bogner
|Rice
|Rice Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Rooks
|Rooks Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Kayla Hilbrink
|Russell
|Russell Co Commission – Dist 1 (GOP)
|Steve Reinhardt
|Saline
|Saline Co Comm Dist 5 (GOP)
|Seward
|Seward Co Comm Dist 2 (GOP)
|Presephoni Fuller
|Seward
|Seward Co Comm Dist 3 (GOP)
|Scott Carr
|Seward
|Seward Co Comm Dist 4 (GOP)
|Tammy Sutherland-Abott
|Sheridan
|Sheridan Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Sherman
|Sherman Co Treasurer (GOP)
|Sherman
|Sherman Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Smith
|Smith Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Stafford
|Stafford Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Jim Stanford
|Stevens
|Stevens Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Joe Thompson
|Thomas
|Thomas Co. Clerk (GOP)
|Wallace
|Wallace Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
|Rebecca J. Lawson
|Wichita
|Wichita Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)