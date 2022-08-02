CondadoCarreraResultado
Nivel estatalEnmienda constitucional determindado el derecho al abortoNo
Nivel estatal U.S. Senate (Dem)Mark Holland
Nivel estatal U.S. Senate (GOP)Jerry Moran
Anderson, Franklin, Johnson, Miami & WyandotteU.S. House Dist 3 (GOP)Amanda Adkins
Nivel estatal Governor (Dem)Laura Kelly
Nivel estatal Governor (GOP)Derek Schmidt
Nivel estatal KS Secretary of State (GOP)Scott Schwab
Nivel estatal KS Attorney General (GOP)
Nivel estatal KS Treasurer (GOP)
Cheyenne, Clark, Clay, Cloud, Decatur, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Gove, Graham, Grant, Gray, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman, Jewell, Kearny, Lane, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Meade, Mitchell, Morton, Norton, Osborne, Ottawa, Phillips, Rawlins, Republic, Rooks, Russell, Scott, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Smith, Stanton, Stevens, Thomas, Trego, Wallace, Washington & WichitaKS BoE Dist 5
Barber, Barton, Comanche, Dickinson, Edwards, Ellsworth, Harvey, Kingman, Kiowa, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Rush, Saline, Sedgwick & StaffordKS BoE Dist 7
Allen, Anderson, Bourbon, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Coffey, Crawford, Elk, Franklin, Greenwood, Labette, Linn, Marion, McPherson, Miami, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson & WoodsonKS BoE Dist 9
Chautauqua / MontgomeryDistrict Court Judge – Dist. 14, Div. 1 (GOP)F. William Cullins
Chautauqua / MontgomeryDistrict Court Judge – Dist. 14, Div. 4 (GOP)Daniel Reynolds
Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell & StaffordDist Magistrate Judge – Dist. 20, Pos 3 (GOP)Crystal Leigh Miner
Clark, Ford, Gray, Haskell, Hodgeman, Meade, & SewardKS Senate Dist 38 (GOP) – Pulled from AP due to uncontested
Douglas, Franklin, Johnson & MiamiKS House Dist 5 (GOP)
Montgomery KS House Dist 11 (GOP)
Johnson KS House Dist 14 (Dem)Dennis Miller
JohnsonKS House Dist 17 (GOP)
Johnson KS House Dist 19 (GOP)
Johnson KS House Dist 30 (Dem)Courtney Eiterich
WyandotteKS House Dist 33 (Dem)
WyandotteKS House Dist 33 (GOP)
WyandotteKS House Dist 35 (Dem)Marvin Robinson
WyandotteKS House Dist 35 (GOP)
WyandotteKS House Dist 36 (Dem)
WyandotteKS House Dist 36 (GOP)Lynn Melton
WyandotteKS House Dist 37 (Dem)
ShawneeKS House Dist 52 (Dem)
Shawnee KS House Dist 53 (Dem)Kirk Haskins
ShawneeKS House Dist 53 (GOP)
Shawnee KS House Dist 55 (Dem)Tobias Schlingensiepen
Franklin KS House Dist 59 (GOP)Rebecca Schmoe
Clay, Cloud, Dickinson & RileyKS House Dist 64 (GOP)
Geary, Morris, & RileyKS House Dist 68 (GOP)
SalineKS House Dist 69 (Dem)
Dickinson, Marion & McPherson KS House Dist 70 (GOP)
Coffey, Lyon & Osage KS House Dist 76 (GOP)Eric Smith
Johnson KS House Dist 78 (GOP)
Cowley & SumnerKS House Dist 79 (Dem)Kris Trimmer
Cowley & Sumner KS House Dist 79 (GOP)
Reno & SedgwickKS House Dist 101 (GOP)
Cloud, Mitchell, Ottawa & Saline KS House Dist 107 (GOP)
Ellsworth, Lincoln, Osborne, Russell & Smith KS House Dist 109 (GOP)
Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush & StaffordKS House Dist 113 (GOP)
Clark, Edwards, Ford, Gray & MeadeKS House Dist 115 (GOP)Gary White
Douglas & JohnsonKS House Dist 117 (GOP)
Gove, Greeley, Lane, Logan, Ness, Scott, Sheridan, Trego & WichitaKS House Dist 118 (GOP)
FordKS House Dist 119 (GOP)
Edwards, Finney, Hodgeman, Kearny & PawneeKS House Dist 122 (GOP)
FinneyKS House Dist 123 (GOP)
Barber Barber Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
Barton Barton Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
Barton Barton Co Comm Dist 4 (GOP)
Barton Barton Co Comm Dist 5 (GOP)
Butler Butler Co Comm Dist 4 (GOP)
Chase Chase Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)Rick Robinson
Clark Clark Co Comm Dist 2 (GOP)
Cloud Cloud Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
DickinsonDickinson Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
Elk Elk Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
EllisEllis Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
EllisEllis Co Comm Dist 3 (GOP)
FinneyFinney Co Comm Dist 4 (GOP)
Gove Quinter 1% Sales Tax
GrahamGraham Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
GrantGrant Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
GrantGrant Co Comm Dist 2 (GOP)
GrayGray Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
GreenwoodGreenwood Co Comm Dist 2 (GOP)
GreenwoodGreenwood Co Comm Dist 4 (GOP)
Hamilton Hamilton Co Comm Dist 5 (GOP)
HarperHarper Co Comm Dist. 1 (GOP)Brian Waldschmidt
Harvey Harvey Co Treasurer (GOP)Amanda L. Hitschmann
Harvey Harvey Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)Becky Reimer
HodgemanJetmore 1% Sales Tax
JewellJewell Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)Ed Duskie
KearnyKearny Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)Shannon M. McCormick
Kingman Kingman Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
McPhersonCity of McPherson Sales Tax
PrattCity of Pratt .5% Sales Tax
Rawlins Rawlins Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
Reno Reno Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)Randall Parks
Reno Reno Co Comm Dist 5 (GOP)Don Bogner
RiceRice Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
RooksRooks Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)Kayla Hilbrink
RussellRussell Co Commission – Dist 1 (GOP)Steve Reinhardt
SalineSaline Co Comm Dist 5 (GOP)
SewardSeward Co Comm Dist 2 (GOP)Presephoni Fuller
SewardSeward Co Comm Dist 3 (GOP)Scott Carr
SewardSeward Co Comm Dist 4 (GOP)Tammy Sutherland-Abott
SheridanSheridan Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
ShermanSherman Co Treasurer (GOP)
ShermanSherman Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
SmithSmith Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)
Stafford Stafford Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)Jim Stanford
StevensStevens Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)Joe Thompson
ThomasThomas Co. Clerk (GOP)
Wallace Wallace Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)Rebecca J. Lawson
Wichita Wichita Co Comm Dist 1 (GOP)