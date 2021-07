Secuestro Digital: Familia de Wichita es víctima de esta estafa

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Tuesday, July 20, is a day for the history books. Not only does it mark the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, but it is also the day one of the wealthiest men in the world, Jeff Bezos, blasts into the edge of space aboard his Blue Origin rocket.

"The launch was the culminating activity that really shows the past present and future of space exploration," said Jim Remar, Cosmosphere CEO & President.