Servicios dentales gratis para personas de bajos recursos

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Residents are encouraged to help select a name for the new community center under construction at the current Evergreen Branch Library, 2601 N. Arkansas.

Earlier this year, residents had the opportunity to submit naming recommendations for the community center through an online and paper survey. The Library Board of Directors, serving as the Naming Advisory Committee for this project, narrowed the list down to its top recommendations and are now gathering resident feedback before making a final decision this fall.